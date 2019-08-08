|
|
Jean Lee Carson
West Lafayette - Jean Lee Carson, 93, of West Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus. Her legacy lives on in lovingly knitted blankets and sweaters, carefully tended garden blooms, and appreciation of the beauty and joy of birds.
Jean was born October 7, 1925, in Englewood, NJ, to John and Ruth Doyle Moore. Jean graduated from Roselle Park High School in Roselle Park, NJ attended Union Junior College and Cornell University. While at Cornell, she worked in the poultry science department, where family legend says she met her husband while carrying a chicken on the stairs.
On June 21, 1947, she married James R. Carson in Ithaca, NY and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2012. They started their family in Connecticut, but moved their brood of four spirited children and plenty of pets (including a chipmunk) to a house on Sylvia Street, where Jim could walk to work and back home for lunch. Jean was very active in volunteering as den mother, room mother, girl scout leader, band mother; and loved her bowling, craft groups, various Purdue women's groups and Purdue convocations.
Jean and Jim retired to Battle Ground, where they built a home with vast space for gardening. She did the flowers and the canning (best pickles in the known universe according to her grandkids), he did the vegetables. The Carsons were the heart of their neighborhood community, and were bonus grandparents to many kids. Jean loved watching sports, late night television, a good cozy mystery, and visits from family and friends.
Surviving are her children Richard A. (Doyne) Carson of Battle Ground, J. Randall (Jacquie) Carson of Homer Glen, IL, Roberta L. (Brian) Keeler of Cazenovia, NY, John E. (Kristen) Carson of Brownsburg, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings John W. (Chris) Moore, Jr. of Rochester Hills, MI, and Marion Grimes of Scotia, NY.
Private burial will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 in Jean's memory.
You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 8, 2019