Jean M. Chenoweth



Lafayette - Jean M. Chenoweth, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Anthony Health Care. She was born August 13, 1927, in Evansville to the late Seth and Lillian Ellis Largent.



Jean graduated from Nurses Training at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and had worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth and Home Hospitals in Lafayette.



On June 4, 1949, she married Howard Chenoweth in Indianapolis and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1988.



Jean was a long-time member of St. Mary Cathedral. She had been a member of St. Mary Choir and Tippi Chorus. Jean loved spending time with her family.



Surviving are her children Sally A. (Curt) Lindsey of Noblesville, Michael A. (Melody) Chenoweth of Frankfort, Linda C. (Michael) Kennedy of Marina Del Rey, CA, Terry J. (Michael) Simons of Peoria, AZ, Mary E. (Mark Lorell) Chenoweth of Los Angeles, CA, Rita M. (Dave) Peterson of New Port Richey, FL, Amy L. (Terry) Trader of Yemassee, SC, 17 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Shirley Lamberson.



Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 pm on Friday at St. Mary Cathedral, 1207 Columbia Street, Lafayette, Father Dominic Paten officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cathedral in Jean's memory.