Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Jean Chenoweth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Mary Cathedral
1207 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary Cathedral
1207 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Chenoweth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Chenoweth


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean M. Chenoweth Obituary
Jean M. Chenoweth

Lafayette - Jean M. Chenoweth, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Anthony Health Care. She was born August 13, 1927, in Evansville to the late Seth and Lillian Ellis Largent.

Jean graduated from Nurses Training at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and had worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth and Home Hospitals in Lafayette.

On June 4, 1949, she married Howard Chenoweth in Indianapolis and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1988.

Jean was a long-time member of St. Mary Cathedral. She had been a member of St. Mary Choir and Tippi Chorus. Jean loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children Sally A. (Curt) Lindsey of Noblesville, Michael A. (Melody) Chenoweth of Frankfort, Linda C. (Michael) Kennedy of Marina Del Rey, CA, Terry J. (Michael) Simons of Peoria, AZ, Mary E. (Mark Lorell) Chenoweth of Los Angeles, CA, Rita M. (Dave) Peterson of New Port Richey, FL, Amy L. (Terry) Trader of Yemassee, SC, 17 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Shirley Lamberson.

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 pm on Friday at St. Mary Cathedral, 1207 Columbia Street, Lafayette, Father Dominic Petan officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cathedral in Jean's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now