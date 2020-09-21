Jean Rogers
Madison - Jean (R.J.) Westfall Rogers, age 90, of Madison, Indiana and daughter of the late Ora R. and Julia Marguerite (Meharry) Westfall, was born on September 8, 1930 in Wingate, Indiana. She graduated high school from Williamsport High School. She was united in marriage on December 31, 1956, to Earl R. "Buck" Rogers of Madison. Jean passed away on September 16, 2020 at the River Terrace Health Campus.
Jean was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Madison where she served on church council and taught Sunday School. Jean made a career of selling Avon earning numerous "President awards" for sales excellence. She enjoyed dancing, had a love for butterflies and cherished time with family.
Jean is survived by two sons, Glenn (and Angelia) Rogers of Madison; Gary (and Laura Collard) Rogers of Louisville, KY; one brother, Robert (and Judy) Westfall of Olney, IL; seven grandchildren: Sean (and Beth) Rogers of Madison; Mitchell (and Jessica) Rogers of Plainfield, IN; Craig (and Jaclyn) Rogers of Louisville, KY; Travis (and Brandi) Rogers of Charlestown, IN; Alexis Collard of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Colin (and Chelsea) Deaton of Madison; Gabriel Deaton of Westfield, IN; five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, Earl, in February 1990 and a sister, Betty Westfall, of Port Orchard, Washington in November 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes, 117 Holt Drive on Madison's hilltop with interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Madison. Friends and family may call the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church of Madison, Indiana. Contributions can be made at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes or at lytlewelty.com
