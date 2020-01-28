|
Jean Sutton
Mulberry - Jean Ellen (Buswell) Sutton died on January 26, 2020 in Mulberry, Indiana.
She was born October 12, 1921 to Abram and Grace (Herriman) Buswell of the Mt. Zion neighborhood, northwest of Kentland, Indiana. Jean graduated from Brook High School in 1939 and then graduated from Lafayette Business College. She was employed by Lafayette Life Insurance Company before her marriage to Corporal William (Bill) Nicholas Sutton of Stockwell. As a WW II bride, Jean took a train to Alexandria, Louisiana, where Bill was stationed in the U.S. Army and they were married there on November 26, 1942. After Bill's term of service was complete, they resided in Lafayette and Stockwell before their move to Mulberry in April of 1950 where they raised their family and lived for the remainder of their lives. After Bill's death in 1965, Jean was employed in the Bursar Office at Purdue University until her retirement in 1986.
In her youth, Jean was a member of the Mt. Zion United Brethren Church and joined the Mulberry Methodist Church in 1950, where she was active in various departments of the church into her 90s. She also belonged to the Mulberry Home Study Circle, served on the Mulberry Library Board for several years, and was a Girl Scout leader.
Once retired, Jean became an active researcher and recorder of genealogical information, papers, and essays for the Buswell and Herriman families. Some of her research papers and family memorabilia have been donated to the Bell House at Luray Caverns Complex and to the Luray Library in Luray, Virginia. She contributed her research to the Allen County Genealogical Library in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and is listed as a reference in several professional publications, genealogy websites, and books; most recently in the book, Gettysburg: Seething Hell, by Thomas Pero.
Jean enjoyed traveling and visited the 48 continental states as well as traveled to Europe, Mexico, and Canada.
Jean is survived by three daughters: Nancy Doyle and Nicki (Jerry) Stillings both of Mulberry, and Roxy Ann (Dave) Burgess of Whitewater. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Russ (Jana) Doyle of Frankfort; Julia Doyle of West Lafayette; Tom (Heather) Doyle, and Ken (Micki) Stillings of Lafayette; Nick (Denise) Stillings of Chanhassen, Minnesota; Sarah (Burgess) (Dirk) Van Essendelft of Morgantown, West Virginia; and John (Jessica) Burgess of Newton, New Jersey. Also surviving are nineteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was predeceased by her son-in-law, Jerry Doyle, her sister, Loreita (Buswell) Spangler of Anderson and her brother, Vernon Buswell, of the Mt. Zion neighborhood of Kentland.
Jean's funeral will be held at Genda Funeral Home in Mulberry with burial at the Buswell Cemetery northwest of Kentland. Pastor Kevin Smith will conduct the services. Friends and family may call Saturday, February 1 from 10 am to start of the funeral service at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her name to the Mulberry United Methodist Church Trustees Fund, Mulberry, Indiana or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue #200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mulberry Health for their kindness and care of her the last few months of Jean's life.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020