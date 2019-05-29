|
Jeanette F. Randolph, age 91, Brookston, formerly of Nappanee, died at 7:50 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Franciscan Health, Lafayette. She was born March 8, 1928 at her family's farm near Nappanee. She was a graduate of Nappanee High School. Jeanette spent her early years in Nappanee and then moved to Brookston. Her first marriage was to Herman B. Hall. Her 2nd marriage was to Max Ringenberg. Both have preceded her in death. She then married Samuel Randolph in 1990.
Jeanette had worked as a secretary for the Welfare Dept. in Lafayette. She enjoyed hummingbirds and loved Christmas and Birthday parties.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel; children, Ronald G. (Dawn)Hall, Fairport, NY, Jean A. (Robert) Kline, Bremen; Tom (Barbara) Ringenberg, St. Helena, CA; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Maxwell and Thurlo Clouse and sister Carol Stump.
Family and friends may call from 10 - 12, Wednesday, May 29th followed by funeral services at 12:00pm at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Larry Thompson will officiate and burial will be in South Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to .
