Jeanette R. Illingworth



Lafayette - Jeanette R. Illingworth, 100, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at The Springs in Lafayette, IN.



She was born August 24, 1918, in Rensselaer, IN, to the late Anthony and Katherine Kohloff Keiper.



On February 9, 1937 she married James Illingworth who passed away on May 12, 1995.



Jeanette worked at Purdue University for 9 years in food services and at IVH (Indiana Veterans Home) as a Food Supervisor for 14 years.



She was a member of Jenks Card Club, and other various card clubs. Jeanette enjoyed playing cards, being with friends and family, reading. She was a wonderful baker and cook. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are daughter, Carolyn (Gerald) Buening of Columbia, MO, son, Joe (Maryann) Illingworth of Largo, FL., five grandchildren, Vince (Fina) Buening, Lisa Londeree, James (Kristin) Illingworth, Ryan (Ashley) Illingworth, Alexa Owensby and 13 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 10-11 am Monday June 10,2019 followed by the service at 11am. Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at St Mary Cemetery Lafayette, IN, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Jenks Senior Center or Hospice in Jeanette's memory.