Jeanne was born in Lafayette, Indiana on September 23, 1945. Her parents were Ward and Florence (O'Conner) Walkup. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Purdue for some courses. In 1964, she married the love of her life and soul mate, William Figola. They lived in the Denver area. This is when she developed a love of the Rockies. Later Jeanne worked as a travel agent. Most recently, she worked for Irvin Travel in Lafayette. She retired from a secretary job at Purdue University where she loved her work.



Jeanne died on November 15 in a care facility in Pierre, South Dakota. She was diagnosed with cancer of the brain in December of 2019. She was at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN from mid February to Mid August. After that, the cancer was in remission. Unfortunately, Covid 19 entered the facility. Jeanne caught it and died two weeks later.



Jeanne loved to travel to meet with friends and go to bucket list destinations. The most significant trips for her were to take her dogs Max and Dudley to meet with other dog moms. This group met online and lived all over the USA and in several other countries. These two dogs were her "heart dogs." Also, Jeanne met her second husband, David Zurey, while on a trip to New Orleans in 1980. They married on Valentine's Day, 2002.



Jeanne is survived by her husband, her special friend, Carole Collison, and a fur baby, T-Bone. She is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.



Preceding her in death were her parents, first husband, and much loved fur babies Max, Dudley, Buck, Sparky, and Betty.



Her final wishes were that she be cremated and her ashes spread in the Rockies. The ashes will be spread at a future time.









