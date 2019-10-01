|
Jeff Cooper
West Lafayette - Jeff Cooper, 65, passed away unexpectedley on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1954, in Lafayette, to Lucille (Tarter) Cooper of Lafayette and the late Charles R. Cooper.
Jeff graduated from Benton Central High School and attended college at Rose Hulman and Purdue.
He married "the love of his life," Kathryn (Kitty) Rainier, on February 14, 1990 in Lafayette and she survives.
Jeff worked at Purdue Univesity for the past 38 years, his current position being Elevator Systems Specialist. Jeff was extremely knowledgeable in his field and well respected throughout the university.
Jeff's family was his life and everything else came second. He had such a big heart and was always taking care of others. In his spare time, Jeff loved playing & collecting guitars, watching the birds while spending time outside on his gazebo, doing projects around the house, and cooking for family and friends. Jeff was the perfect example of a husband, father, and son.
Surviving along with his wife Kitty, is a daughter, Kaiti (Chad Snellenberger) Cooper of Fishers, a son, Cole Cooper of West Lafayette, as well as a brother, Richard (Peg) Cooper of Oxford, and his mother, Lucille.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 4th at Soller- Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel.
Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in Jeff's name to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter at 10 S. 16th St Lafayette, IN 47905 or www.nataliessecondchance.org.
You may sign the guest book, and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019