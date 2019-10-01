Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Cooper


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Cooper Obituary
Jeff Cooper

West Lafayette - Jeff Cooper, 65, passed away unexpectedley on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 1, 1954, in Lafayette, to Lucille (Tarter) Cooper of Lafayette and the late Charles R. Cooper.

Jeff graduated from Benton Central High School and attended college at Rose Hulman and Purdue.

He married "the love of his life," Kathryn (Kitty) Rainier, on February 14, 1990 in Lafayette and she survives.

Jeff worked at Purdue Univesity for the past 38 years, his current position being Elevator Systems Specialist. Jeff was extremely knowledgeable in his field and well respected throughout the university.

Jeff's family was his life and everything else came second. He had such a big heart and was always taking care of others. In his spare time, Jeff loved playing & collecting guitars, watching the birds while spending time outside on his gazebo, doing projects around the house, and cooking for family and friends. Jeff was the perfect example of a husband, father, and son.

Surviving along with his wife Kitty, is a daughter, Kaiti (Chad Snellenberger) Cooper of Fishers, a son, Cole Cooper of West Lafayette, as well as a brother, Richard (Peg) Cooper of Oxford, and his mother, Lucille.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 4th at Soller- Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in Jeff's name to Natalie's Second Chance Shelter at 10 S. 16th St Lafayette, IN 47905 or www.nataliessecondchance.org.

You may sign the guest book, and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now