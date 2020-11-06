Jefferie Paul Sprouls
Lafayette - Jefferie Paul Sprouls, 49, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lafayette
He was born June 8, 1971, in Lafayette, to Dennis Sprouls and Patricia Harris Stonebraker.
Jefferie graduated from Attica High School.
He was a US Marine serving from April 3, 1990 to April 2, 1994 and discharged as a Lance Cpl.
On June 22, 2002, he married Sommer L. Bennett in Lafayette and she survives.
Jefferie worked as a Train Conductor for Norfolk Southern Rail Road for 10 years.
Jefferie enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his wife Sommer, fishing ,reading, collecting Disney memorabilia, talking on the phone to his friend Tyron, and picking the biggest tree at Christmas time.
He enjoyed the time with his family and friends. Jefferie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are wife, Sommer L. Sprouls of Lafayette; 2 sons, Jacob (Annie) Sprouls of Canada, and Ryan Sprouls of Lafayette; father, Dennis (Linda) Sprouls of Lafayett; mother, Patricia Stonebaker; brother, Jerry Sprouls of Lafayette; sister, Judy Sprouls of Lafayette; brother, Christopher Sprouls of Lafayette; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Greg (Lisa) Seabolt of West Point; sister-in-law, Michelle (Nick) Hewitt of West Point; 4 grandchildren; God-sons, Nashon & Major Melvin, and his favorite dog Tywin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette. J. William Overbay officiating. Interment will be at West Point Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com