1/1
Jefferie Paul Sprouls
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jefferie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jefferie Paul Sprouls

Lafayette - Jefferie Paul Sprouls, 49, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lafayette

He was born June 8, 1971, in Lafayette, to Dennis Sprouls and Patricia Harris Stonebraker.

Jefferie graduated from Attica High School.

He was a US Marine serving from April 3, 1990 to April 2, 1994 and discharged as a Lance Cpl.

On June 22, 2002, he married Sommer L. Bennett in Lafayette and she survives.

Jefferie worked as a Train Conductor for Norfolk Southern Rail Road for 10 years.

Jefferie enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his wife Sommer, fishing ,reading, collecting Disney memorabilia, talking on the phone to his friend Tyron, and picking the biggest tree at Christmas time.

He enjoyed the time with his family and friends. Jefferie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are wife, Sommer L. Sprouls of Lafayette; 2 sons, Jacob (Annie) Sprouls of Canada, and Ryan Sprouls of Lafayette; father, Dennis (Linda) Sprouls of Lafayett; mother, Patricia Stonebaker; brother, Jerry Sprouls of Lafayette; sister, Judy Sprouls of Lafayette; brother, Christopher Sprouls of Lafayette; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Greg (Lisa) Seabolt of West Point; sister-in-law, Michelle (Nick) Hewitt of West Point; 4 grandchildren; God-sons, Nashon & Major Melvin, and his favorite dog Tywin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.

Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette. J. William Overbay officiating. Interment will be at West Point Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com





Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved