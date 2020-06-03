Jeffery Alan Harper



On March 22, 2020 our beloved "Jeffy" left this earth to join his family members waiting in heaven. Jeffery Alan Harper was born in Harrison, Ohio on October 23, 1957 to his loving parents Richard and Helen Harper. The family moved to Remington, Indiana in early 1959 where life began on the farm. Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Tri-County Highschool. While in high school Jeff started his career at Dekalb in Remington where many lifelong friendships were formed. Jeff worked at Dekalb for 15 years before he and his family relocated to Chesterton, Indiana where Jeff started his career with Frick Services at Burns Harbor, at the time of his passing Jeff was the Operations Facilities Manager for Frick where he worked for 33 years.



On June 13, 1981 Jeff married Traci Kriby, together they had two children Joshua and Meghan, that marriage ended with divorce. Jeff later married Karen Koss on August 7, 2002, which brought three more children into his life to love as his own, Crystal, Justine and Robert.



Jeff was a beloved family man who is survived by his wife Karen, children Josh (Brittany) Harper, Meghan (Kyle) Goranson, Crystal (James) Ridley, Justine Warpinski, and Robert Broski. He was a devoted grandfather to Ruthie, Luke, Lincoln, Rowin and Lena who will miss him dearly. Jeff is also survived by his siblings Rick (Barb) Harper, Cindy (Steve) Goodwin and Donna (Angie) Harper. He was proceeded in death by his parents Rich and Helen and his sister Connie.



Jeff never knew a stranger and loved to give back to his community. He was a member of the local Lions Club in Chesterton and very active with his church, lending a hand to Rebuilding Together and helping with the men's shelter. Jeff loved being outdoors camping, hiking, canoeing or just sitting by the fire.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 for more information please contact a family member.



Memorial Contributions may be made to:



Christ Lutheran Church 2610 Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN 46385



Attn: Jeff Harper/New Creations









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store