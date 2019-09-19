|
|
Jeffrey A. Brooks
Fowler - Jeffrey A. Brooks, 61 of Fowler, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. He was surrounded by family, Jim and Jackie Badgett, Jim Soloman and Karen Morgan. Jeff was born July 28, 1958 in Hammond, IN. He is survived by his sister-in-law Donna Brooks Sirbek of Munster, IN and brother-in-law Richard Fortner of Griffith, IN and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Marge Brooks, his siblings: James C. Brooks, Betty Brooks Galambos, and Jimmie Brooks Fortner. His beloved uncle, Ronnie Solomon, and many aunts, uncles and family members.
Jeff loved his two cats, Gracie and Buddy. Special Thank You to his beloved niece and husband, Nancy and Mike Stout.
Jeff grew up in Benton County. He graduated from Benton Central in 1976, Ball State University in 1980 with a Bachelors of Science Degree and Purdue in 1985 with a Masters Degree in Education. He was a beloved Teacher at Boswell Elementary. He was also a coach and a mentor to many young people in Benton County. He taught 6th grade at Boswell Elementary for 39 plus years. He coached sports within Benton County. He was also a counselor at Camp Tecumseh for 30 years. Jeff was a supporter of the Veteran Honor Flights, helping to raise more than $50,000 for the Veteran Flights and also attended many flights as a guardian.
Jeff also loved Jimmy Buffett. He was a true Parrot Head. He travelled exstinsively attending baseball games through out the country. Jeff will be missed by his family, friends, students and community. He was a wonderful teacher, supporter of the community and friend to all. A special Thank You to Carrie Vessels for helping during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be given to the Fowler United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Fowler United Methodist Church from 10 am. to 2 pm. with Jeff's funeral service at 2 pm. Officiated by Pastor Peggy Good Hoyle. Burial will be in Fowler Cemetery. Windler Funeral Home is assisting Jeff's family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019