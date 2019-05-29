Jeffrey C. Gilman



Monticello - Jeffrey C. Gilman, 59, of Monticello, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 14, 1959, in Logansport, to the late William Keith and Lovetta (Palmer) Gilman.



Jeff had worked at PARC in Winamac, Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso, and CDC Resources in Monticello. He enjoyed shopping, riding in Bill's truck, dancing and country music.



Surviving are his siblings Stan (Jan) Gilman of Bringhurst, Nancy (Robert) Wilburn of Rochester, William (Janice) Gilman of Lafayette, Chuck (Jeri) Gilman of Orlando, FL, Lucy Winchester of Oxford, Tim Gilman of Star City, Mike (Chris) Gilman of Winamac, Robin (John) Vandewalle of Lafayette and several nieces and nephews.



Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Carney, Brenda Rife and a brother Ronald Gilman.



Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Interment will be at Monon Chapel Cemetery in Monon.



In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso or CDC Resources in Monticello.