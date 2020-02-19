|
|
Jeffrey Dale Mitchell
Boswell, IN - Jeffrey Dale Mitchell, 73, passed away at 4:40 P.M. Friday February 14, 2020 at his home. He was born December 22, 1946, in Brazil, IN, the son of Earl and Martha (Hinshaw) Mitchell. He married Jill Allyn Brockway of Hoopeston, IL, on September 5, 1970, at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jill; two daughters, Jennifer (Ashton) Eldridge of Phoeniz, AZ and Jessica (Patrick) Quinn of Phoenix, AZ; one son, James Mitchell of Boswell, IN; one sister, Dr. June Frye of Prince George, British Columbia; two brothers, Stephen (Wanda) Mitchell of Decatur, IL and John Mitchell of South Bend, IN; two sisters-in-law, Jane (Jary) Archer and Judy Brockway (Mark Skelton); three grandchildren, Megan and Emily Quinn and Jack Eldridge; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Marjorie Brockway; and one brother-in-law, Dr. Russell Frye.
Jeff worked at Jasper County Coop which later became Ceres Solutions as the Boswell Branch Manager. He later worked for Mark Layden Farms, Randy Weber and most recently Senesac Farms. He was a member of the Boswell United Methodist Church and later attended the Hoopeston United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Pine Village Masonic Lodge #315. Jeff enjoyed volunteering at the Benton County Fair, fishing, attending races with his son and had a love for sports especially basketball and football. He lived a full life surrounded by family, friends, and his fishing buddies. Jeff's greatest enjoyments were spending time with is darling grandchildren and visiting with people, as he never met a stranger.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. CST Thursday February 20, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston, IL. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. CST Friday February 21, 2020 at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church 403 E. Main St. Hoopeston, IL, with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or to donate locally, please consider donating to Feed My Lambs or Blessings in a Backpack, which can be contacted through the Hoopeston United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Jeff's eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020