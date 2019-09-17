Services
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:45 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Otterbein, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
St. Charles Catholic Church
Otterbein, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Otterbein, IN
Jeffrey Donald Glotzbach


1958 - 2019
Jeffrey Donald Glotzbach Obituary
Jeffrey Donald Glotzbach, 61, of Otterbein, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1958 in Lafayette, to the late Donald and Shirley (Lambert) Glotzbach. Jeff married Carol J. Peacock on February 9, 1980 and she survives.

Jeff graduated from Benton Central High School in 1976. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute in Indianapolis. He owned and operated a millwright business, Glotzbach Construction, Inc. for 30 years. He had been employed with Dirk & Dad Trucking, Reynolds, for the last 3 years.

Surviving along with his wife are 2 sons, Douglas Jeffrey and Matthew Steven, both of West Lafayette. His mother, Shirley (Lambert) Glotzbach, Fowler, and siblings, Nancie Schenkel (Rick), Brownsburg, Judy Doeden (Delmer), Hoopeston, Ill, Veronica Ehrenzeller (Jeff), Denver, CO, Christine Hofmeyer (Kenny), Fowler, Steve Glotzbach (Sandra), Fowler, Angela Micheli (Bill), Dallas, TX, Sandie Smith (Charlie), Hoopeston, Ill, Susie Fleck (Dirk), Reynolds, brother-in-law Larry Peacock (Linda), Kokomo, and sister-in-law Joyce Gunther (Pirate), Monticello. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, and his beloved dog, Spike. He enjoyed going to car shows on the weekends and showing off his restored 1955 GMC truck. Jeff also enjoyed watching John Wayne movies in his spare time.

Friends may call at St. Charles Catholic Church, Otterbein, on Thursday, September 19. Rosary will be at 3:45 pm. followed by visitation until 8 pm. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 20, at 11 am. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Otterbein. Celebrants, Father Thomas Haan and Father David Rasner. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Otterbein St. Charles Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Windler Funeral Home, Fowler.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019
