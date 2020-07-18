1/1
Jeffrey Enoch
1961 - 2020
Jeffrey Enoch

Rossville - Jeffrey D. Enoch, 59, of Rossville, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Milner Community Healthcare of Rossville. He was born April 15, 1961 in Indianapolis to Theodore M. and Nancy A. (Mill) Enoch. He attended the Delphi School System.

Jeffrey had been a member of the Cutler Presbyterian Church and had worked at ASI in Frankfort. He enjoyed Purdue sports but especially basketball and also enjoyed music, playing board games and computer games.

In addition to his father, Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Jim (Kristin) Enoch of Burlington; Brother-in-law Curtis McGrew of Camdon; nieces, Madison (Jarrid) Robertson of Buck Creek, Hannah Enoch of Daphne, AL, Emily Goltz of Burlington and nephews, Christopher (Megan) McGrew of Camden and Riley Enoch of Burlington.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Jody McGrew.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1pm until the beginning of the funeral service at 3pm. Pastor Brandon Bentch will officiate. Live streaming will be accessible on the funeral home website. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cutler Presbyterian Church. The family requests that you dress casual if you plan to attend and that masks are requested but not required.

Genda Funeral Home-Rossville Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
