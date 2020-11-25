1/1
Jeffrey F. Ledman
Jeffrey F. Ledman

Jeffrey F. Ledman, a beloved husband, father, son and brother lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Nov. 22, 2020. Jeff was born to Francis (Junior) and Sara (Riehle) Ledman in Indianapolis on December 2, 1982. He married the love of his life, Sarah Elizabeth Payton, June 8, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sarah, daughter Hannah Kathryn, parents Junior and Sara, brother Daniel (Jennifer), nephews Alex, Wyatt and niece Harper. He is also survived by parent-in-laws Ernest And Becky Payton. Full obituary can be viewed at FlannerBuchanan.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
