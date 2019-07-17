Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt

Colorado Springs - October 10, 1961 - July 4, 2019

Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt, formerly of Lafayette, IN, and recently of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away in his home on July 4, 2019. Jeffrey was born October 10, 1961, in Lafayette, IN to David "Kelly" and Caroline (Reid) Schmidt, and attended Klondike Elementary and West Lafayette Junior and Senior High Schools. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard, where he trained as a medic and a mess cook, and worked many years in the restaurant industry. Spending most of his life in the Lafayette area, he also lived for several years in southern California before moving to Colorado Springs.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father and his step mother Karalee Krause Schmidt, both of Monument, CO, his sister Kelly Jo Basden of Lafayette, his brother Russell D. Schmidt of Markham, Ontario, Canada, his step brother Jeremy K. Nottingham of Bloomington, IN, his step sister Jillian Naccache of Bellingham, WA, and his half brother Kerry W. Schmidt of Longmont, CO. Prayers are requested for Jeffrey and the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.