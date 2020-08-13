Jeffrey Paul "Jeff" Carmichael
Alva, FL - Jeffrey Paul "Jeff" Carmichael, 72, of Alva, Florida, passed on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, Florida.
He was born on Monday, April 12, 1948, at the former Home Hospital of Lafayette to Paul L. Carmichael and the late Sarah Love (Allen) Carmichael. On November 19, 2013, in Lafayette he married Kathy (Duzan) McCormick; she survives.
Jeff was a graduate of Wagner High School of Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from Western Kentucky U.B.G. of Kentucky.
He worked in senior management for Caterpillar of Lafayette for fifteen years, retiring in 2014.
Jeff had lived in Lafayette, Louisville, Kentucky, Fort Myers, Verandah, and was currently living in Alva, Florida.
He was a member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge #103 F. & A.M., of Dayton, Loyal Order of the Moose of Fort Myers, Florida, Navy Club of Lafayette, Honor Flights of Indiana, Sons of American Legion Post #81 of Monticello, 40&8 Club, VFW Post, over a forty year member of the Elks Lodge, and the Country Club all of West Lafayette.
Jeff was also a member of the River Hall Golf Club and Country Club of Alva, Florida, which was four miles from Fort Meyers, Florida, where he lived in Verandah. Florida, a gated golf community.
He had the honor of going on four honor flights. The first flight was as guardian for his father, Paul, and three as guardian for friends and as medical assistance.
Surviving are his father, Paul L. Carmichael of Monticello; wife, Kathy Carmichael of Alva, Florida; son, Jeffrey "Troy" (wife Rachael) Carmichael of Crestwood, Kentucky; two granddaughters, Sarah and Violet Carmichael both of Crestwood, Kentucky; step - son, Aaron (wife Lee Anne) McCormick of Brookston; step daughter, Andrea (husband Ryan) Miller of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Branden Shockley of Delphi, Donald (companion Katlyn Greenwalt) Shockley of Maumee, Ohio, Cole, Andrew, and Hallie Miller all of Bloomington; and one great granddaughter, Adalynn Shockley of Maumee, Ohio.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Love (Allen) Carmichael.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. A Masonic Service by the Dayton Masonic Lodge #103 F. & A.M. of Dayton followed by a Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, with Rev. Chris Dodson of the Monticello Christian Church officiating.
Burial will be Private for the Family at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the American Cancer Society
or to your local animal shelter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or can be mailed to the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, Indiana, 47960.
Miller - Roscka Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.