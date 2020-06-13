Jeffrey R. Duncan
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey R. Duncan

Delphi - Jeffrey R. Duncan, 59, of Delphi, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born September 21, 1960, in Greenville, OH, to the late George and Marilyn (Bennett) Duncan.

Jeff graduated from Blackford High School in Hartford City. On December 5, 1987, he married Renee Duncan in Delphi and she survives.

Jeff worked in the IT Department at Purdue University and enjoyed being on campus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Jeff recently found a love for drawing and painting.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Candace N. Duncan of Delphi, Shelby R. (Andrew) McNeany of West Lafayette, Jennifer K. (Dane) Smith of Effingham, IL, Matthew R. Duncan of Effingham, IL, Christopher P. (Kaili) Garlinger of Noblesville, grandchildren Kaleb, Sophie, Arya, Alilah, Peyton, Nevaeh, Adria, Laila, Kynzie, Aidan, Camryn and Tristin. Also surviving is his sister Cora J. (Richard) Calendine of Hagerstown, MD.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Rev. William J. Messer officiating. Interment will be at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette. The family encourages the use of face coverings.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Jeff's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel
JUN
17
Service
02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel
