Jennifer Cook
formerly of North Salem, IN - Jennifer Cook, 41, formerly of North Salem, IN passed away January 17, 2020 in Lafayette, IN. She was born in Richmond, VA and grew up in Virginia and Michigan. Jenn was a 1996 graduate of Danville(IN) High School and attended community college in Kalamazoo, MI. She was employed as a teacher at Head Start in Lafayette. An avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, Jenn was always looking down new paths--in nature as she did in life. She was always cheerful and kind, and loved by anyone who knew her, especially the children she taught.
Visitation will be February 1st from 1-2:30pm at Baker Funeral Home in Danville, IN with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, Jenn would have appreciated donations be made to your local SPCA.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020