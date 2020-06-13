Jennifer (Floyd) Flickinger
Jennifer (Floyd) Flickinger, 46, passed on June 7, 2020 at Stormount Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born and raised in Battle Ground. IN. She graduated from William Henry Harrison High School. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leland Floyd, and her mother, Deborah Irwin. She is survived by her husband, David Flickinger (Junction City, KS), her children Damon (Elkins) Morehouse (Lafayette), Tyler Floyd (Lafayette), and Ashley Davis (Fort Riley, KS), her stepchildren David Flickinger (Japan), and Shea Flickinger (Monticello), her stepmother Diana Floyd (Battle Ground), her sisters Julie Wiley (West Lafayette) and Billie Irwin (Indianapolis), her brothers Jeff Sheets (Battle Ground) and Craig Sheets (Battle Ground), her 5 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life ceremony will be conducted at 6 pm on July 5th, 2020, at the Tippecanoe Battlefield. For flowers or donations conact (765) 429-9911.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Tippecanoe Battlefield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Jennifer, I know you are so proud of your children. They've made it home and have made it their mission to put you first and make you proud and making arrangements to celebrate you. I miss you today and Im jealous that you're spending time with our mama. Fly high with your beautiful spirit. Ill take care of things on this side.
Julie Wiley
Sister
