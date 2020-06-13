Jennifer (Floyd) Flickinger



Jennifer (Floyd) Flickinger, 46, passed on June 7, 2020 at Stormount Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born and raised in Battle Ground. IN. She graduated from William Henry Harrison High School. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Leland Floyd, and her mother, Deborah Irwin. She is survived by her husband, David Flickinger (Junction City, KS), her children Damon (Elkins) Morehouse (Lafayette), Tyler Floyd (Lafayette), and Ashley Davis (Fort Riley, KS), her stepchildren David Flickinger (Japan), and Shea Flickinger (Monticello), her stepmother Diana Floyd (Battle Ground), her sisters Julie Wiley (West Lafayette) and Billie Irwin (Indianapolis), her brothers Jeff Sheets (Battle Ground) and Craig Sheets (Battle Ground), her 5 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life ceremony will be conducted at 6 pm on July 5th, 2020, at the Tippecanoe Battlefield. For flowers or donations conact (765) 429-9911.









