Jerald Kauffman
Lafayette - Jerald (Jerry) Lynn Kauffman 66, passed away on May 21 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette, Indiana. Jerry was born in Lafayette on March 18, 1954 to Jack and Barbara Kauffman. He attended Clinton Prairie High School, and after graduating in 1972 he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Bragg as a Spec4 and a cook from 1973-1977. His passion for cooking continued after serving in the army and continued until his retirement in 2019. Jerry enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and was an avid Purdue and Cincinnati Reds fan.
He married Deborah Davis on July 22,1978 at Wabash College Chapel in Crawfordsville.
Jerry is survived by his wife Deborah, his son Jacob (Joyce) Kauffman of Michigan, his daughter Jacquelyn Hines of Lafayette, and seven grandchildren: Simon, Naomi, Hope, Levi, Nicholas, Myles, and Jasmine; brothers Jack (Beverly) Kauffman, Rick (Bonnie) Kauffman, Robert Kauffman of Lafayette, Mark (Kitty) Kauffman and Tony (Pam) Kauffman of Frankfort, and Daniel Kauffman of Arizona, two sisters, Mary Foster and Tracy (Jeff) Edwards of Colfax, and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was so proud of his grandkids and was so happy when they visited.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Jon Kauffman, and a brother Thomas Kauffman.
There will be no visitation or funeral as per Jerry's request.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020