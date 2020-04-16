Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Fidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Fidler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremiah Fidler Obituary
Jeremiah Fidler

Lafayette - Jeremiah Fidler, 40, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 3, 1979, in Bloomington, to James M. and Tonee D. (Monroe) Fidler. On June 5, 2014, he married Christine Hardy; she survives.

Jeremiah had attended Perry Meridian High School and enjoyed video games, basketball, drawing, music, and spending time with family.

In addition to his wife, Jeremiah is survived by his father, James M. (fiancée, Nicolette Randolph) Fidler; step sons, Jayden (Anna Pember) Dowell of Crawfordsville, Kristofer Dowell of Lafayette, and Mason Dowell of Lafayette; sister, Lorrin Marie Fidler of Orlando, FL, and aunt Nancy (Bill) Carter of Indianapolis.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

Live stream visitation with family address will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -