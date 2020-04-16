|
|
Jeremiah Fidler
Lafayette - Jeremiah Fidler, 40, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 3, 1979, in Bloomington, to James M. and Tonee D. (Monroe) Fidler. On June 5, 2014, he married Christine Hardy; she survives.
Jeremiah had attended Perry Meridian High School and enjoyed video games, basketball, drawing, music, and spending time with family.
In addition to his wife, Jeremiah is survived by his father, James M. (fiancée, Nicolette Randolph) Fidler; step sons, Jayden (Anna Pember) Dowell of Crawfordsville, Kristofer Dowell of Lafayette, and Mason Dowell of Lafayette; sister, Lorrin Marie Fidler of Orlando, FL, and aunt Nancy (Bill) Carter of Indianapolis.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
Live stream visitation with family address will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020