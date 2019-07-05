Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
St Mark's Methodist Church
4789 E 126 th Street
Carmel, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Gilboa Cemetery
8322 E. 300 N.
Fowler, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerre Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerre Byron Nichols


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerre Byron Nichols Obituary
Jerre Byron Nichols

Cicero - Mr. Jerre Byron Nichols 81 of Cicero, Indiana passed away June 22, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held July 13 at 1:30 at St Mark's Methodist Church, 4789 E 126th St., Carmel, Indiana, 46033. He will be laid to rest at Mount Gilboa Cemetery, 8322 E 300 N., Fowler, IN 47944, July 14th at 3:00 PM.

He is survived by his wife Lana Jean Nichols; children Jay Byron Nichols and Jill Ellen Nichols Martin (husband Robert Eugene Martin); grandchildren Austin Robert Martin and Britney Jean Martin Warner (husband Colin Warner); and great-grandchildren Elyse Olivia Martin and Hudson Austin Martin.

Enjoy reading about Jerre's life online IndianaFuneralCare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.