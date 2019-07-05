|
Jerre Byron Nichols
Cicero - Mr. Jerre Byron Nichols 81 of Cicero, Indiana passed away June 22, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held July 13 at 1:30 at St Mark's Methodist Church, 4789 E 126th St., Carmel, Indiana, 46033. He will be laid to rest at Mount Gilboa Cemetery, 8322 E 300 N., Fowler, IN 47944, July 14th at 3:00 PM.
He is survived by his wife Lana Jean Nichols; children Jay Byron Nichols and Jill Ellen Nichols Martin (husband Robert Eugene Martin); grandchildren Austin Robert Martin and Britney Jean Martin Warner (husband Colin Warner); and great-grandchildren Elyse Olivia Martin and Hudson Austin Martin.
Enjoy reading about Jerre's life online IndianaFuneralCare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 5, 2019