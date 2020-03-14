|
Jerry Alan Summers
Delphi - Jerry Alan Summers, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born October 16, 1934, in Indianapolis, to the late Floyd and Lillian (Trout) Summers.
Jerry graduated from Lafayette Jefferson in 1952 and attended the University of Illinois.
After college Jerry served in the Army.
Jerry owned and operated Wabash Automotive, Napa Auto Parts, in Lafayette for several years.
He was a Golden Ring of Freedom Member of the NRA, and served as a Lafayette Reserve Police officer for over 20 years.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and collector of NAPA Auto Parts Trucks.
Surviving are his wife, Rhonda Lee Summers of Delphi, three sons, Jay (Brenda) Summers of Indianapolis, John (Ginger) Summers of Zionsville, and Nick (Amber) Hawkins of Westfield, two grandsons, Anthony and Jack Summers as well as four step grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers and their spouses.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette. Pastor Rick Ryan will be officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, West Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020