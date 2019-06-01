Jerry Amick



Brookston - Jerry Amick, 79, of Brookston, passed away at 1:19 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East of Lafayette.



He was born February 29, 1940 in Monon to the late David L. and Ovie (Ford) Amick. Jerry graduated from Monon High School in 1958. After high school, he continued his education at Purdue University completing his bachelors in Ag Econ and his MBA from Northwestern University. Jerry was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.



His marriage was to Leona Miller Ashba on January 31, 1981 in Las Vegas, NV; she survives.



Jerry was a salesman in animal pharmaceuticals for several years. Following pharmaceuticals, he worked at Demeter of Brookston, managed the fertilizer plant in Brookston and also drove a snow plow for White County Highway Department.



Jerry had a passion for woodworking, building their home in Brookston. He also enjoyed his many pet dogs over the years.



Surviving with his wife are children, Darren Amick of Brookston and Gretchen (Dr. Oscar) Szentirmai of FL; sister, Elizabeth DelVecchio of Monon. Step-children, Michael (Brenda) Ashba of SC, and Christina (Anthony) Miller of IN. Grandchildren, Alden, Benjamin, Kylie Grace, Mike, Justin, Maddy, Haydyn, Nikki, Courtney, and Gunner; 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 nephews.



Preceding him in death along with his parents is a brother, Dr. Richard Joe (Donna) Amick and their children, David and Darrell; sister, Frances Lemar and 1 nephew.



Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (EST) Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral home of Brookston. Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Monon.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to the Frontier School Corporation Lunch Program or Happy Tails Animal Shelter of White County.



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary