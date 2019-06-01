Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Amick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Amick


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Amick Obituary
Jerry Amick

Brookston - Jerry Amick, 79, of Brookston, passed away at 1:19 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East of Lafayette.

He was born February 29, 1940 in Monon to the late David L. and Ovie (Ford) Amick. Jerry graduated from Monon High School in 1958. After high school, he continued his education at Purdue University completing his bachelors in Ag Econ and his MBA from Northwestern University. Jerry was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

His marriage was to Leona Miller Ashba on January 31, 1981 in Las Vegas, NV; she survives.

Jerry was a salesman in animal pharmaceuticals for several years. Following pharmaceuticals, he worked at Demeter of Brookston, managed the fertilizer plant in Brookston and also drove a snow plow for White County Highway Department.

Jerry had a passion for woodworking, building their home in Brookston. He also enjoyed his many pet dogs over the years.

Surviving with his wife are children, Darren Amick of Brookston and Gretchen (Dr. Oscar) Szentirmai of FL; sister, Elizabeth DelVecchio of Monon. Step-children, Michael (Brenda) Ashba of SC, and Christina (Anthony) Miller of IN. Grandchildren, Alden, Benjamin, Kylie Grace, Mike, Justin, Maddy, Haydyn, Nikki, Courtney, and Gunner; 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 nephews.

Preceding him in death along with his parents is a brother, Dr. Richard Joe (Donna) Amick and their children, David and Darrell; sister, Frances Lemar and 1 nephew.

Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (EST) Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral home of Brookston. Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Monon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to the Frontier School Corporation Lunch Program or Happy Tails Animal Shelter of White County.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now