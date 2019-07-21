|
Jerry F. "Tennessee" Boling II, 51, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at IU Health White Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 21, 1967 in Bristol, TN, to Jerry F. Boling Sr. and Susan (Chafin) Cole.
On May 16, 2009 he married Sally Ewing and she survives.
Tennessee was employed with Wabash National for 10 years as a Truck Driver. He enjoyed camping, racing and socializing.
Surviving along with his wife Sally, he is survived by his children: Jerry Boling III at home and Brittany Boling of Bristol, TN; parents Jerry F. Boling, Sr of Bristol, TN and Susan (Joe) Cole of Johnson City, TN; siblings: Kristen White of Lafayette, DeWayne Oscar of TN and brother from another mother Rick DeArmond of Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by his brother Anthony Oscar.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. There will be no formal service. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019