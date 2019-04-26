Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Christopher


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Christopher Obituary
Jerry Christopher

Lafayette - Jerry Lee Christopher, age 77, of Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East, due to complications following Heart surgery. He was born July 16, 1941, to the late Richard and Jane (Stockton) Christopher. Jerry graduated from Otterbein High School. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force. On September 10, 1961 he married his sweetheart Sue Weger of Otterbein in Montmorenci. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2017. Jerry worked as a Heating and Air Technician for L&Z Supply, co-owned and operated the CW Road House aka - Montmorenci Tavern. After retiring he enjoyed driving cars for Louis Motors and Lafayette Limo. He was a member of the VFW Post 492, 40&8, American Legion Post #11, Eagles, Navy Club and the NRA. Jerry enjoyed gambling, checking his traps, loved his dogs, being with friends, his daughter and grandchildren. Surviving is his daughter: Julie Christopher, two grandchildren: Karlie and Johnny Kuckartz all of Lafayette; one brother John (Joy) Christopher of Tennessee, numerous extended family members and many good friends. Along with his wife Sue, he is preceded in death by his parents; son; Greggory Lee Christopher, and best friend and brother in-law, Mike Weger. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with memorial visitation from 5pm to 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post # 11. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now