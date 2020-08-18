1/
Jerry D. R. Cooper
{ "" }
Jerry D. R. Cooper

Lafayette - Jerry D. R. Cooper, 76 of Lafayette passed away at Signature Healthcare Center at 11:25 pm on Thursday August 13,2020. He was born August 4,1944 in Lafayette to the late Earl R. and Mavis Woodruff Cooper. Jerry worked for the Lafayette Journal & Courier for many years. He served in the US Army. Jerry was an avid book collector and collector of exotic items.

Jerry is survived by his sisters Darlene Richmond of Waveland, IN and Nellie Weatherford of Crawfordsville, IN also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with military graveside rites by representatives of the US Army and the American Legion will be at 2pm Friday August 21st at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services in West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

