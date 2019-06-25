Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
For more information about
Jerry Jacks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Jacks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dean Jacks


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Dean Jacks Obituary
Jerry Dean Jacks

Williamsport, IN -

Jerry Dean Jacks, age 83 of Williamsport, IN, kept his reservation with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born in Kramer, IN, on May 23, 1936. He was the son of Roy and Clara (Graham) Jacks. He was a 1954 graduate of Williamsport High School. He had lived in Kramer prior to moving to Williamsport, where he had resided the past 40 years. On November 5, 1954, he married Joan Lucille Smith in Williamsport, IN. She survives.

Jerry served in the National Guard and was a member of the Attica Christian Church. He had previously worked for Olin Matheson Chemical, insurance sales for Metropolitan in Williamsport, and was a Tippecanoe Collector on Lafayette accounts. Before his retirement, he worked for Harrison Steel Casting Co. He loved to go fishing, collecting old things, collecting coins, and telling jokes.

Surviving with his wife, Joan, are

2 daughters, Rebecca Jacks DeShaney of Williamsport, IN, and Diane L. Richardson (Douglas) of New Madison, OH.

Siblings, Jack Jacks (wife: Gloria) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Joan Stetler of Covington, IN; Judy Wilkerson of Covington, IN; Janet Knowles of Lafayette, IN; and John Jacks of Corvallis, Oregon.

3 grandchildren, Kathryn Jacks-Brommeland (Michael); Katrina James "Jamie" DeShaney; and Wm. Travis Richardson and 2 great-granddaughters (Anna and Emma Brommeland).

Many nephews and nieces.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jim Jacks and Esther Moore.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Inurnment at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, IN, will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to A Better Way Food Co-op, 32 N. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now