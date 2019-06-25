|
|
Jerry Dean Jacks
Williamsport, IN -
Jerry Dean Jacks, age 83 of Williamsport, IN, kept his reservation with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born in Kramer, IN, on May 23, 1936. He was the son of Roy and Clara (Graham) Jacks. He was a 1954 graduate of Williamsport High School. He had lived in Kramer prior to moving to Williamsport, where he had resided the past 40 years. On November 5, 1954, he married Joan Lucille Smith in Williamsport, IN. She survives.
Jerry served in the National Guard and was a member of the Attica Christian Church. He had previously worked for Olin Matheson Chemical, insurance sales for Metropolitan in Williamsport, and was a Tippecanoe Collector on Lafayette accounts. Before his retirement, he worked for Harrison Steel Casting Co. He loved to go fishing, collecting old things, collecting coins, and telling jokes.
Surviving with his wife, Joan, are
2 daughters, Rebecca Jacks DeShaney of Williamsport, IN, and Diane L. Richardson (Douglas) of New Madison, OH.
Siblings, Jack Jacks (wife: Gloria) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Joan Stetler of Covington, IN; Judy Wilkerson of Covington, IN; Janet Knowles of Lafayette, IN; and John Jacks of Corvallis, Oregon.
3 grandchildren, Kathryn Jacks-Brommeland (Michael); Katrina James "Jamie" DeShaney; and Wm. Travis Richardson and 2 great-granddaughters (Anna and Emma Brommeland).
Many nephews and nieces.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jim Jacks and Esther Moore.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Inurnment at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, IN, will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to A Better Way Food Co-op, 32 N. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019