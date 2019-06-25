|
|
Jerry Dean Mickle
Attica - Jerry Dean Mickle, 75, Attica, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Attica on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:27 a.m.
Jerry was born in Williamsport, Indiana on May 11, 1944. He was the son of the late Ira Elmer and Barbara Jean (Smith) Mickle, Jr. Jerry was raised in Warren County and attended Seeger Memorial High School. He later moved to Attica in the 70's.
Jerry worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company for several years until his retirement.
Jerry was baptized in the Attica Christian Church. He enjoyed watching television and professional wrestling. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to fish.
He was first married to Kathy Simonton and later married Virginia Hamilton. She preceded him in death.
He leaves behind two sisters, Mary Speakman and Janet (James) Young, both of Attica; David (Nancy) Mickle, Williamsport and Bill (Nancy) Mickle, Attica; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Speakman.
A gravesite service for Jerry will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, on Wednesday, June 26th at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019