1/1
Jerry Duane Kyburz
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Duane Kyburz

Wolcott - Jerry Duane Kyburz, 71, of Wolcott, passed away at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 24, 1948 in Lafayette, IN to the late LeRoy E. & Edna L. (Klopfenstein) Kyburz and was a 1966 graduate of North White High School.

His marriage of 52 years was to Nancy D. Wortman on September 30, 1967 in the Reynolds Christian Church; she survives.

Mr. Kyburz was a machinist for McGill Regal Beloit for many years. Prior to that he served his apprenticeship in tool & die at Flight Way Engineering of Monticello. Jerry was proud of his small farm and enjoyed growing corn & beans with his son. He was also an avid International Harvester fan.

Mr. Kyburz was a member of the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. He lived his life as an example of how to be a Christian, always in service of others. Surviving with his wife are two sons, Duane Kyburz (wife: Tara) of West Lafayette and Phillip Kyburz (wife: Sasha) of Wolcott; and three brothers, Lloyd Kyburz, Roger Kyburz (wife: Brenda) of Monticello and Ron Kyburz (wife: Donna) of Monon. Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Trenton (Kenzie), Hunter, Calista, Steven, Gracie, Korbyn, Kamryn and Madden.

Preceding him in death with his parents is a sister-in-law, Patricia A. Kyburz.

Friends may call from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Interment to follow in the Wolcott Apostolic Cemetery.

Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
(219) 279-2123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Clapper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved