Jerry Duane Kyburz
Wolcott - Jerry Duane Kyburz, 71, of Wolcott, passed away at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born October 24, 1948 in Lafayette, IN to the late LeRoy E. & Edna L. (Klopfenstein) Kyburz and was a 1966 graduate of North White High School.
His marriage of 52 years was to Nancy D. Wortman on September 30, 1967 in the Reynolds Christian Church; she survives.
Mr. Kyburz was a machinist for McGill Regal Beloit for many years. Prior to that he served his apprenticeship in tool & die at Flight Way Engineering of Monticello. Jerry was proud of his small farm and enjoyed growing corn & beans with his son. He was also an avid International Harvester fan.
Mr. Kyburz was a member of the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. He lived his life as an example of how to be a Christian, always in service of others. Surviving with his wife are two sons, Duane Kyburz (wife: Tara) of West Lafayette and Phillip Kyburz (wife: Sasha) of Wolcott; and three brothers, Lloyd Kyburz, Roger Kyburz (wife: Brenda) of Monticello and Ron Kyburz (wife: Donna) of Monon. Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Trenton (Kenzie), Hunter, Calista, Steven, Gracie, Korbyn, Kamryn and Madden.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a sister-in-law, Patricia A. Kyburz.
Friends may call from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Interment to follow in the Wolcott Apostolic Cemetery.
