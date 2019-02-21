|
Jerry E. Lock
Frankfort - Jerry E. Lock, 76, of rural Frankfort, died February 19, 2019 at his home. Born August 2, 1942 in Clinton County, Indiana to Everett Glen "Bill" Lock & Eileen Louise (Phebus) Lock Null. He married Sandra A. Roberts on August 12, 1966 in Clinton County and she survives.
Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Little Jeff High School. He was a lifelong resident of Clinton County except for living 12 years in Lafayette. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry worked at Milestone Contractors Ltd. (formerly Fauber Construction) for 42 years as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Jefferson Methodist Church and was a 55 year member of the Vesta Masonic Lodge in Jefferson.
Surviving are his Wife: Sandy A. Lock of rural Frankfort, IN; Daughter: Jennifer Hawkins of Indianapolis, IN; Son: James (Stephanie) Lock of Lafayette, IN; Brother: Wayne (Katy) Lock of Rural Frankfort, IN; 3 Grandchildren: Briana Hawkins of Los Angeles, CA, Michael Lock and Steven Lock both of Lafayette, IN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by step-father, Bernie Null and 2 brothers, Glen L. & Curtis Lock.
No services or visitation are planned. Goodwin Funeral Home and Clinton County Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Quinton's House, 659 Washington Avenue, Frankfort, IN 46041. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019