Jerry Eaton
1942 - 2020
Jerry Eaton

Lafayette - Jerry Eaton, 78, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bickford Memory Care in Lafayette.

He was born February 20, 1942 in Warsaw, IN, to the late Charles Eaton and Emma Lenora (Barnes) Eaton. He graduated from Manchester University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Sociology. He worked for Vocational Rehabilitation in Lafayette for 20 years. After retiring, he traveled the United States working as a bus driver for Imperial Travel.

On August 20, 1967 he married Eleanor Brubaker in Liberty Mills, IN and she survives.

Jerry was an avid enthusiast of steam trains. Growing up in Warsaw, IN, near a railroad track, engineers would give him rides as a young boy. He was also a builder of models; pine wood derby cars and model rockets. He was superintendent of rocketry for Tippecanoe County 4-H. Jerry was an eagle scout in high school. When his children were in high school, he officiated swim meets. Jerry was a member of the Lafayette Church of the Brethren. In his younger days, he enjoyed flying his two planes.

Along with his wife, Eleanor, he is survived by his children: Eric Eaton of Speedway, Brandi Close of San Francisco, CA and Brad Eaton of Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Eaton.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 27, 2020. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Church of the Brethren. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
27
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
