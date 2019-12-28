|
|
Jerry L. Harper
Attica - Jerry L. Harper, 86, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:07 p.m.
Jerry was born in Stone Bluff, Indiana on September 12, 1933. He was the son of the late Forrest Russell and Anna Marie (Watkins) Harper. Jerry grew up in Veedersburg, graduating from Veedersburg High School in 1952. He played basketball for the Veedersburg Green Devils. He moved to Attica in 1960.
Jerry formerly worked at Harrison Steel Castings Company and at the Brick Yard, both in Attica. After the brick yard closed, Jerry worked at Fairfield Manufacturing in Lafayette in heat treating for 33 years, retiring in 1995.
Jerry served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving in the Combat Engineer Division. He was stationed in Germany, during the Korean War and at the time of his honorable discharge in 1954 he had attained the rank of Private First Class.
Jerry was an active member of the Attica First United Methodist Church and had served on the Official Board of the Church and was an active member in the Sunday School Class. He was a member and past president of the Fairfield Athletic Club in Lafayette. He supported the Attica High School Athletics by being a Booster, as well as president for many years. His greatest fondness was being together with his wife and living each day to the fullest.
As a young man, he first met his future wife while walking down the street in Veedersburg and spotting her coming out of church. He noted that she was the young girl with the green plaid coat and later wrote a song about her impression on him in the green plaid coat. They later married on April 21, 1956 in the Veedersburg E.U.B. Church.
Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife, Marilyn M (Byers) Harper of 63 years along with their son, Brian (Tracy) Harper, Winamac, IN; a granddaughter, Hayley (Josh) Ruff, Fishers, IN. He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Hannah and his brother, Joe Harper.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at the Attica First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Attica on Tuesday, December 31st at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. A private committal service will be held in the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the Attica First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019