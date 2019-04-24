Jerry L. Mallory



Lafayette - Jerry L. (Wilson) Mallory, 78, passed away at 12:57 pm on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.



She was born August 2, 1940 in Fort Wayne to the late Elmer J. and Frances (Metheny) Wilson.



On November 1, 1980 Jerry married Leland E. "Lee" Mallory, he died November 2, 2017.



Jerry had worked in accounts receivable for Kirby Risk and National Homes before retiring.



Lee and Jerry also had played the roles of Santa and Mrs. Claus throughout the community for several years and volunteered with shop with the mayor.



Jerry was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, she served on the Board of Home with Hope, was a mentor in the Share a Mentor Program and was a member of Eastern Star.



Surviving are her children; Melinda Talbott (Mark) of Lafayette, Bryan "Todd" Bickett (Brenda) of Brookston and Alan "Trent" Bickett (Dawn) of Remington, two brothers; Elmer Jim Wilson (Marge) of Monticello and Terry Wilson (Tara) of Delphi. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd Lafayette, IN 47909 with Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow View Cemetery.



Those wishing may contribute in Jerry's name to the .



