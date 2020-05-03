Services
Lafayette - Jerry L. Tribbett, 56, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born March 20, 1964, in Crawfordsville to the late Charles and Patsy (Roudebush) Tribbett. Jerry graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1983 and served for 20 years in the Army National Guard.

Jerry was a Produce Department Associate at Wal-Mart for the past 4 years and had previously worked for FFR Co-Op.

He was a member of Faith Church and had volunteered in the Ministry Resource Center. He also volunteered for Vacation Bible School for several years.

He enjoyed NASCAR, playing card games and was a Star Trek and Star Wars fan. Jerry assisted with his niece's 3rd grade classroom materials preparation.

Surviving are his sisters Debbie J. Toth of Lafayette, Linda (Jack) Perry of Crawfordsville, 2 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother Scott W. Tribbett.

Due to restrictions a private service will be held on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Restoration Acres thru Faith Church. You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 3 to May 5, 2020
