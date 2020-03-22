|
|
Jerry Lee Land Sr.
Williamsport, IN - Jerry Lee Land Sr., age 74 of Williamsport, IN, died at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Jerry was born on October 3, 1945 in West Lebanon, IN. He was the son of Samuel D. Land and Helen (Kennedy) Land. Jerry lived in West Lebanon until moving to Albany, KY in 2010. He returned to Williamsport in 2016. Jerry married Sue Anderson in 1973 and they later divorced. He was then engaged to Bobbie Cox and she preceded him in death September 10, 2009.
Jerry worked at TMF and was a supervisor at both Tru Flex and Accuburn.
Jerry loved fishing and enjoyed mushrooming and ginseng hunting.
Surviving are,
3 children, Peggy Cummings of Albany, KY, Sharon Land of Cumberland County, KY, and Jerry Lee Land Jr. (Wanda) of Albany, KY;
1 step-daughter, Deborah Clark (Arnold) of Williamsport, IN;
Siblings, Larry Land of Crawfordsville, IN and Mabel Geiger (Morris) of Crawfordsville, IN;
Grandchildren, Jennifer Bowlin, Daniel Cummings, Hannah Cummings, Kerri McDowell (Larry), Travis Clark, Jessika Clark, Dustin Neal, Alice Roger, Jeffrey Land, Brenda Dicken, Peggy Lagos, and Ashley Land;
Great-grandchildren, Chloe Melton, Carly Jones, Jayleigh Craig, and Jenna Craig, Keisha Inman, Jansyn Clark, Jadyn Clark, Josh McDowell, Aubreigh Land, Riverylnn Neal, Skyler Land, Addison Land, Logan Bell, Kylie Dicken, Julius Alexander, Zaiden Lagos, Layla Lagos, Emma Neal, Dawson Neal, and RaeLynn Neal
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; fiancé; brothers, Joseph Land, James Land, Raymond Land, Jack Land, Roy Land, and Walter Land; sisters, Mary Shelley, Janet Land, and Sue Titus; step-daughter, Janet Cox; and granddaughter, Leigha Land.
Public visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport from 11:00 a.m. until private family service time at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 with Pastor Josh Barnett officiating. The Fountain-Warren County Health Department supports Grady Funeral Home on the public visitation but recommends that the elderly and those with chronic illness or who might be otherwise compromised stay home from visitations and funerals. Grady Funeral Home strives to serve both the family and their wishes throughout their grieving process as well as keeping the community safe. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020