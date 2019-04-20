Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Jerry VanSickle
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
West Lebanon - Jerry Lee VanSickle, age 66 of West Lebanon, IN died of natural causes at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence.

Jerry was born May 23, 1952 to Joe VanSickle and Betty (Mornout) VanSickle in Williamsport, IN. He was a graduate of Williamsport High School. Jerry served in the United States Army.

Jerry worked as a roofer, was a fork-truck driver at Tru-Flex, and later delivered flowers for his sister, Peggy Cooksey, at Touch of Silk.

Jerry enjoyed mowing, fishing, mushroom hunting, watching westerns, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Surviving are,

Children, Mary VanSickle (David Winchester) of West Lebanon, IN, Misty VanSickle (Jason Anderson) of Greencastle, IN, and Lisa VanSickle-Wolf (Joe) of Frankfort, IN;

8 grandchildren, Trey, Tyler, Gracie, Christian, Ashlyn, Jacklyn, Jocelyn, and Maddie;

Siblings, Gary "Butch" VanSickle of Kingman, IN

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Peggy Jo Cooksey.

Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 until service time at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Trafford officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 20, 2019
