Jerry M. Cauley
Jerry M. Cauley

Lafayette - Jerry M. Cauley, 74, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East ER.

He was born May 17, 1946, in Cynthiana, KY, to the late Victor M. and Bette J. Cain Cauley.

Jerry graduated from Purdue University with a BA in Mechanical Engineering. From 1969 - 1972 he worked for Indianapolis Naval Avionics and then came to Eli Lilly & Co Lafayette where he was supervisor and or engineer over many departments until his retirement.

On August 23, 1969, he married Joyce I. Kroger in Greenwood, IN, and she survives.

Jerry had many hobbies and likes, archery, fishing, golf and hunting. He also coached the S3DA at Bass & Bucks in Wabash, IN. He was HOPPY to Caroline and Cole his twin grandchildren, they were truly the light of his life. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Surviving are wife, Joyce Cauley of Lafayette, son, Bryan D. (Heather V.) Cauley of Lafayette, granddaughter, Caroline A. Cauley, grandson, Cole B. Cauley, an aunt, Wanda Thompson, and four cousins all of North Carolina.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.

Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909. Interment will follow at Wyandotte Cemetery on Dayton Rd.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Youth Archery Fund in Jerry's memory, envelopes available at funeral home. https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-jerry-cauley-and-youth-archers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
