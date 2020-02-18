|
|
Jerry Manion
Lafayette - Jerry W. Manion, 75, of Lafayette passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare.
He was born November 14, 1944 in Crawfordsville, IN to the late Art Kirts and Gladys Cronk. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Jerry worked for ARA Vending Company for 9 years.
He married his first wife Sandra Fair. They later divorced. In May of 1989 he married Daphne J. Barry in Lafayette and she survives.
Jerry was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing cards and family get togethers.
Surviving along with his wife Daphne, are his children: Scott A. (Beth) Manion, Todd J. (Shar) Manion, Michael A. (Heather) Manion and Seleana F. Manion all of Lafayette; and sister Cheryl (Jeff) Delaney of Lafayette. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step father Bob Boes, son Gregory W. Manion, sister Loraine Seabolt and brothers Ronnie and Terry Kirts.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Murdock officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association at www.alz.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020