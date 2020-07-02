Jerry R. Tignor
Lafayette - Jerry R. Tignor, 79, of Lafayette, passed away at 3:11pm, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born on May 29, 1941 in Evansville to the late Clarence and Alice (Whitman) Tignor Nale. On September 25, 1965 he married the former Connie Downing in Delphi and she preceded him in death on November 15, 1998.
Jerry attended Flora High School and served in the United States Army. He was a truck driver. Driving a truck for all those years made him a human road map, he remembered roads, exits and the best places to eat. He enjoyed 50's and 60's music and gardening, especially raising tomato plants. He enjoyed drag racing. He enjoyed local and national drag racing events. When he was younger, he drag raced but as he aged he enjoyed just being a spectator. Additionally, he loved fast cars, hot rods and going to car shows. Above all, he loved his family and grand-kids very much.
He is survived by a son, Jerry L. (Carrie) Tignor of Lafayette; a brother, Pete Nale of Corydon; a sister, Debbie Parks of Peru; and three grandchildren, Kylie, Kinsey and Cole Tignor.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Janette Mull and Becky Mullendore; and a brother Robert Tignor, Sr.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of the funeral services celebrating Jerry's life at 2pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Burial will follow at the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military rites.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com