Brookston - Jerry D. Turner, 74, of Brookston passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis.



He was born June 3, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Clarence Turner and Dorothy (Guiney) Turner. His first marriage was to Jennie Greene Burnett. He later married Joyce Nipple Turner and she survives.



Jerry attended National Cash Register School prior working as a Field Engineer for National Cash Register for 36 years before retiring. He served in the United States Army, was a member of Calvary Chapel Church and the American Legion post #492. He loved fishing, mowing and cutting wood but most of all he loved his family and God.



Surviving along with his wife Joyce, he is survived by his children: Matthew (Tammy) Turner of Lafayette, Jackie Alexander of California and Jamie (John) Phillips of Nevada; step-children: Greg (companion: Laurie Mabbitt) McKinney of Sheldon, IL, David McKinney of Battle Ground and Dawn (Jeff) Anderson of Battle Ground; sisters: Delores (Bob) Snook of Palmer, MA, Karen (Dave) Crabtree of Tippecanoe County, Lorna (Sam) Moore of Lafayette, Norma (Jim) Lawton of Pine Village and Beverly Shaw of Missouri. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Randall Turner.



Visitation will be held 5pm - 8pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Calvary Chapel - 2111 East State Street, Lafayette, IN 47905 with Pastor Joe Bell officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the family.