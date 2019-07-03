|
Jerry W. Goddard
Bloomingdale - Jerry W. Goddard, 78, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Union Hospital in Clinton. He was a retired pipefitter, correctional officer for the Rockville Training Center and owner of Jeb's Barbeque. He was born August 15, 1940 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Clay Goddard and Lillian Price Goddard. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judy Bosse Goddard whom he married October 26, 1963 in Gary; also surviving, two sons, Jeff (Teresa) Goddard of Bloomingdale and Jon (Melissa) Goddard of Lafayette; one daughter, Janna Tinch of Fishers; one sister, Kathy Juroff of Jefferson City, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a 1958 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. He served with the United States Air Force from 1959-1963 spending two years in France. He was a member of the Marshall Federated Church and Plumbers and Steamfitters local 157 in Terre Haute. He sang many years with the "Praise Three" group in many local churches. Services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville with Pastor Brian Holt officiating. Military honors by Parke County veterans will follow services. Visitation is 12 noon until 2:00 pm Wednesday at Gooch Funeral Home. Memorials should friends so desire, may be made to Marshall Federated Church, PO Box 59, Marshall, IN 47859 or , 6415 Castleway W. Drive, Suite 114, Indianapolis, IN 46250 in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019