Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Jerry W. Maze Obituary
Jerry W. Maze

Buck Creek - Jerry W. Maze, 77, of Buck Creek, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on Saturday, September 20, 1941, in Loogootee to the late Loid E. and Helen Virginia (Davis) Maze. On June 16, 1963, at the original Zion Bethel Church in rural Monticello he married Phyllis Luse; she survives.

Jerry had lived in rural Buck Creek most all his life.

He had worked at the Fairfield Manufacturing of Lafayette for thirty - seven years.

Jerry was a United Sates Marine Corp Veteran.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #11 of Lafayette.

Surviving are wife, Phyllis Maze of Buck Creek; four daughters, Lenora Maze of Indianapolis, Susy Maze, Rebecca Maze, and Margaret Maze all of Lafayette; two grandsons, Elijah Maze of Lafayette, and Justin Cecil William Ray of Lafayette; brother-in-law, Vernon D. "Pinky" Luse of Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Loid E. and Helen Virginia (Davis) Maze and brother, Gary E. Maze.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, with Pastor Robert "Bob" Houser officiating.

Full Military Rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard of Monticello will follow at the Hughes Cemetery in rural Monticello.

Memorials may be given to Toys for Tots. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 8, 2019
