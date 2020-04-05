Services
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Wilcox Obituary
Jerry Wilcox

Mulberry - Jerry N. Wilcox, 80, of rural Mulberry, passed away at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, April 3, 2020. He was born December 6, 1939 in Flora, IN to Forest and Pauline (Crawford) Wilcox. He married Carol Ann Standiford on December 10, 1966; she survives.

Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Rossville High School. He worked for Wainwright schools as a janitor for 7 years then at Farm and Fleet for 23 years, retiring in 2002. After retirement, he enjoyed lawn mowing and working in his storage shed where many custom designs were born. Jerry had served in the US Air Force, stationed in the Philippines, from 1961 to 1965. He was a member of the American Legion, lifetime member of the NRA, had formerly attended Clarks Hill Christian Church and then Mulberry United Methodist Church. Jerry also enjoyed playing in the Wabash River String Band and the Wildcat Creek String Band where he enjoyed entertaining at events and local care facilities.

Along with his wife, Jerry is survived by his son; Jeffery Todd Wilcox, of rural Tippecanoe County; brother, David E. (Debra) Wilcox of Lafayette and step sister, LaRoyce (Dennis) Clymer Pearson of rural Lafayette and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Francis Clymer, sisters, Marilyn Gray, Sharon Myerring and step sister, Sandra Clymer Switzer.

Private family funeral services will be at 1p.m. at the Mulberry United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Fair Haven Cemetery in Mulberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mulberry United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -