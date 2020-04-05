|
|
Jerry Wilcox
Mulberry - Jerry N. Wilcox, 80, of rural Mulberry, passed away at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, April 3, 2020. He was born December 6, 1939 in Flora, IN to Forest and Pauline (Crawford) Wilcox. He married Carol Ann Standiford on December 10, 1966; she survives.
Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Rossville High School. He worked for Wainwright schools as a janitor for 7 years then at Farm and Fleet for 23 years, retiring in 2002. After retirement, he enjoyed lawn mowing and working in his storage shed where many custom designs were born. Jerry had served in the US Air Force, stationed in the Philippines, from 1961 to 1965. He was a member of the American Legion, lifetime member of the NRA, had formerly attended Clarks Hill Christian Church and then Mulberry United Methodist Church. Jerry also enjoyed playing in the Wabash River String Band and the Wildcat Creek String Band where he enjoyed entertaining at events and local care facilities.
Along with his wife, Jerry is survived by his son; Jeffery Todd Wilcox, of rural Tippecanoe County; brother, David E. (Debra) Wilcox of Lafayette and step sister, LaRoyce (Dennis) Clymer Pearson of rural Lafayette and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Francis Clymer, sisters, Marilyn Gray, Sharon Myerring and step sister, Sandra Clymer Switzer.
Private family funeral services will be at 1p.m. at the Mulberry United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Fair Haven Cemetery in Mulberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mulberry United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020