Jeryld Clark Torbet



Rensselaer - Jeryld Clark Torbet, 90, a lifelong resident of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 on his farm. He was born in Rensselaer on February 27, 1930, the son of Charles Melvin Torbet and Gladys Harriet (Clark) Torbet. He was a graduate of Fair Oaks High School with the Class of 1948.



On March 31, 1951 he married the love of his life, Tina I. Schmidt, at the Wyoming Methodist Church in Wyoming, Illinois. She preceded him in death August 7, 2020.



Jeryld was a farmer. He and Tina raised their four daughters on the farm: Judy, Joyce, Jacquie, and Janet. He always said he loved having four girls.



He enjoyed working and keep busy, and usually had another job in addition to farming. At one time he worked in the steel mills up in Gary. He was also a welder at Talbert Manufacturing in Rensselaer. He was very proud of having worked on the Apollo trailer that Talbert's made for NASA.



At one time he was a school bus driver for the Parr and Fair Oaks schools. He also drove a semi. He loved driving his Western Star semi, and would haul glass from Chicago to the Ball Corporation in Muncie, and steel back up to the steel mills.



He was a member of Gideons International and Iroquois Valley Christian Church.



He is survived by his two daughters, Judy Cummings and Jacquie (Garry) Wiltfang; ten grandchildren: Cindy Aubuchon, Jeremy (Karla) Lane, Chad (Toni) Cummings, Christina (Johnny) Tryon, Brad (Lynn) Wiltfang, Brian (Raendra) Cummings, Sara (Phil) Kostaroff, Jill (Joshua) Brown, Lori (Mark) Northrop, and Kelly Lane; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. One sister, Marlene Streitmatter, and one sister-in-law, Janice (Vernon) Lindenmeyer also survive.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina I. Torbet; daughter and son-in-law Joyce L. and Steve Lane; daughter Janet Fox; granddaughter Sandra Lane; son-in-law Roger Cummings; parents Charles and Gladys Torbet; and sister and brother-in-law Doris and Ward Vass.



Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. (CDT) at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kenin Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery. Donations in Jeryld's memory may be made to Gideons International.









