Jesse A. Kelly
Delphi - Jesse A. Kelly, 71 of Delphi passed away on Nov. 19, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Jesse was born on May 27, 1948 in Delphi to the late Jesse Vernon and Lova (McManus) Kelly. He attended schools in Delphi.
Mr. Kelly was formerly employed at Lahr Ford and Kreig Motors in Delphi and was semi retired, working at Carquest Automotive in Delphi.
He married Macle Donaldson in Sept. 1977 in Delphi and she survives.
Also surviving are his daughters: Deloris Pitts (Ernest) of Flora and Kari-ann Parks (Dennis) of Delphi and son, Jesse Kelly (Shannon) also of Delphi; sister, Charlotte White (Alan) of Delphi and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents, 4 brothers: Mike, Terry, Gene, and Jeff.
Jesse enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sports activities.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 4:00 pm until the 7:00 pm memorial service at Hickory Grove Church in Delphi. Pastor Ken Smith officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg.
Memorial contributions in Jesse's memory may be made to the Hickory Grove Missions or the Indiana Donor Network.
Online condolences: www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019