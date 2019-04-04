|
Jesse Barr
Lafayette - Jesse Barr, 63, of Lafayette, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Francian East, Hospital. Jesse was born on October 7, 1955 in Dyer County, TN to the late JC and Daphne Foster Barr. Jesse married Elizabeth Renfro and she preceded him in death in 2016. Jesse worked at Indiana Packers in Delphi. He was a 1974 graduate of Harrison High. Jesse served out country in the US Army. He was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church in Lafayette and NAACP.
Jesse is survived by daughter: Gwen Hare-Thomas. Son: Andre Gildhorn. Two step-sons: Andre and Reggi Bell. Brother: LC and Cherie Barr. Sister: Matilda Stokes.
Jesse's funeral will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12: 00 noon with calling starting at 10:00 AM at the Second Baptist Church in Lafayette. Pastor James J. Foster officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel is handling services.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 4, 2019