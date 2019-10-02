|
|
Jesse Lee Stapleton
Colburn - Jesse Lee Stapleton
Jesse Lee Stapleton, 38, of Colburn passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 20, 1980 in Lafayette to Leetta Darlene (Davis) and Ricky L. Stapleton. He was a graduate of Harrison High School.
He worked at Wabash National as a welder and was a member of the Local #274 Laborers Union.
He was a member of the Gamers Club at Harrison and enjoyed bow hunting, boating and singing.
He is survived by his parents: Ricky L. Stapleton (De) of Delphi and Darlene Siler (Kenny) of Colburn; maternal grandmother, Wilma Davis of Colburn; son, Gabriel Stapleton of Colburn; brother, Rickey Stapleton & Nephew Mason Stapleton of Colburn; step-brother, Shane Haygood of Camden; step-sisters: Tonya Haygood and Heather Haygood Coghill, both of Delphi.
He was preceded by his paternal grandparents: Orville & Janice Stapleton and maternal grandfather, Richard "Dick" Davis.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home in Delphi on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Pastor Nord Zootman will officiate. Burial will follow in Colburn EUB Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jesse's memory may be made to the Colburn United Methodist Church.
www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019